MLA instils confidence in students

July 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the Government has taken all precautionary and safety measures in accordance with COVID SOPs, MLA S.A. Ramdas said that the SSLC students can write the exam without any fear on July 19 and 22.

He was participating in a Phone-in programme for SSLC students organised under the aegis of Mysuru South Zone BEO Office at Gopalaswamy Shishuvihara High School here on Thursday.

Highlighting the precautionary and safety measures taken by the Government, Ramdas gave some useful tips to the students on taking on the exam, which is being held on a changed pattern due to the pandemic.

Motivating the students to attend the exam with full confidence, Ramdas answered queries on many issues raised by students, including conduct of the exam just for 40 marks instead of the usual 100.

Pointing out that students seem to be confused as the exam pattern this year is totally different from the past years, he said that students need not be too worried about scoring marks, but work towards acquiring knowledge which is very vital these days.

Stating that Prime Minster Narendra Modi in a motivational talk had enthused students by saying that they must treat exams as a festival, Ramdas said that this meant that students should not worry about exams.

Calling upon the students to shun spicy and oily food as far as possible, he observed that students should sleep without any exam worries and rise early in the morning so that they can be fresh throughout the day.

South Zone BEO R. Ramaradhya, Nagesh, Academic Co-ordinator Manohar, resource person Srikanta Shastry, Gopalaswamy School’s Panduranga and others were present.