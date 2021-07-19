Over 2.6 crore vaccine doses still available with States: Centre

July 19, 2021

New Delhi: The Union Government today said that more than 2.60 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine are still available with the States.

“More than 2.60 crore (2,60,12,352) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and Private Hospitals to be administered,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

It further said that so far more than 42.15 crore (42,15,43,730) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs through all sources.

“Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 39,55,31,378 doses till 8 am today,” the statement said.

Notably, till now, 40,64,81,493 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines, with 13,63,123 being inoculated against the virus in the past 24 hours.

The new phase of univer-salisation of COVID-19 vacci-nation commenced from June 21. Since then the vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines.