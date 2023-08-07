Minister chairs meeting of officers

August 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Social Welfare and Mysuru District In-charge Dr. H. C. Mahadevappa has said that “Gajapayana (the journey of first batch of Dasara elephants to Mysuru) is scheduled to be held on Sept. 1 from Veeranahosahalli in Nagarahole Forest.”

Minister Mahadevappa spoke to media persons on the sidelines of the meeting with District Officers of various Departments of Mysuru at Jaladarshini on Hunsur road in city this morning.

“The first batch of elephants will be coming to Mysuru 45 days before the start of Navarathri festivities (in October). The elephants will be selected based on their fitness level,” added Minister Mahadevappa.

Answering to a question on any special funds sought to celebrate Dasara festival on a grand scale, Mahadevappa said “The Chief Minister has assured to provide funds for the festival. Neither we have sought any special funds nor the Government has given any commitment in this regard.”

To the speculations over his son Sunil Bose lobbying for ticket to contest the next parliamentary elections from Chamarajanagar (SC reserve) Constituency, Mahadevappa said “He (Bose) has been deprived of ticket in the last three Assembly elections, but still he has worked for the party. However, the final decision in this regard, rests with the high command.”

To a query on former Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah’s name also doing rounds, for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat, Mahadevappa blamed it on media for creating such news, with none in authority speaking about it in public.

Mahadevappa also found no fault in disgruntled BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath reportedly seeking ticket for Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat, being a senior leader.

However, on the claims of Vishwanath lobbying for ticket from Congress, despite being in BJP, Mahadevappa said ‘Such technical matters will be discussed at an appropriate time.’

Mahadevappa also turned down the Opposition party BJP’s allegations of diverting Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) funds to other schemes, as baseless.