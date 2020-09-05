Minister flags off Animal Ambulance in city

September 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-Operation and District-in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar flagged off an animal ambulance in the city this morning. The State Government was providing such ambulances to all districts for treatment of animals. The ambulance consists of a surgery unit, laboratory, scanning devices, a water tank with 250 litres capacity, operation table weighing 200 kg, air conditioning facility, seating capacity for the veterinarian and staff, wash basin and a cupboard to keep the medical kit.

The ambulances for animals are provided on the lines of vehicles for humans under the Health and Family Welfare Department. These ambulances will be of great help in the event of referral cases which cannot be attended by local veterinarians. If it is an accident case or an emergency or an operation and beyond the capacity of a local vet, the ambulance is provided with expert veterinary care and necessary equipment.

On receiving a call from people in need of medical attention for their animals, an expert vet, staff and equipment available in the ambulance, will rush to the spot to treat the animal. Importantly, the ambulance is also equipped with an operation theatre for small animals. However, the ambulance facility is only available for domestic animals and not wild ones which have the entire Forest Department to care for them. Cattle, sheep, goats, dogs and other domestic animals will benefit.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra and others were present.