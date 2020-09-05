Minister flags off Animal Ambulance in city
News

Minister flags off Animal Ambulance in city

September 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-Operation and District-in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar flagged off an animal ambulance in the city this morning. The State Government was providing such ambulances to all districts for treatment of animals. The ambulance consists of a surgery unit, laboratory, scanning devices, a water tank with 250 litres capacity, operation table weighing 200 kg, air conditioning facility, seating capacity for the veterinarian and staff, wash basin and a cupboard to keep the medical kit.

The ambulances for animals are provided on the lines of vehicles for humans under the Health and Family Welfare Department. These ambulances will be of great help in the event of referral cases which cannot be attended by local veterinarians. If it is an accident case or an emergency or an operation and beyond the capacity of a local vet, the ambulance is provided with expert veterinary care and necessary equipment.

On receiving a call from people in need of medical attention for their animals, an expert vet, staff and equipment available in the ambulance, will rush to the spot to treat the animal. Importantly, the ambulance is also equipped with an operation theatre for small animals. However, the ambulance facility is only available for domestic animals and not wild ones which have the entire Forest Department to care for them. Cattle, sheep, goats, dogs and other domestic animals will benefit.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching