Minister inaugurates Oxygen Generator Plant at K.R. Hospital

October 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The 1,000 litre capacity PM CARES funded Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plant, installed at K.R. Hospital premises in city, was inaugurated by Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sudhakar said that a total of 36 PM CARES funded PSA Oxygen Plants, which have been installed across the country, were inaugurated by PM Modi by launching an Oxygen Plant at AIIMS in Rishikesh this noon.

Giving statistics on the percentage of COVID vaccination in Mysuru district, the Health Minister said that a total of 84.63 percent of people have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine, 39.47 percent people second dose and 66.06 percent of people have taken both first and second doses in the district. The Minister lauded the District Administration and the Health Department for their efforts taken to vaccinate the people of the district.

Pointing out that the State Government was ready to face the COVID-19 third wave, Dr. Sudhakar said that before the pandemic struck, there were 4,500 oxygen beds in the State which has gone up to 30,000 now and similarly, 580 ventilator beds have been increased to about 5,000.

He further said that there were plans to install 256 PSA Oxygen Plants at District Hospital, all Taluk Hospitals and Community Health Centres out of which 60 percent has been installed and already in service.

The PSA Oxygen Plant, including compressor, dryer and accessories at K.R. Hospital costs Rs. 80 lakh and has been manufactured by TATA Advance Systems Limited, who has also installed and commissioned the PSA Plant.

The construction of the Oxygen Plant room has been undertaken at a cost of Rs. 17 lakh for which National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is the implementing agency and constructed by Dishara Controls, Mysuru.

The upgradation of Transformer, Diesel Generator, Gas pipeline and Crossing Bridge has been executed by the Engineering Division of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Mysuru, at a cost of Rs. 83.60 lakh for which Dishara Controls was given the contract.

MLA L. Nagendra, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad, MMC&RI Principal Dr. Dakshayini, Administrative Officer Veena and others were present.