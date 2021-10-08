MP launches Oxygen Generator Plant at Railway Hospital

October 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha inaugurated the newly installed Pressure Swing Adsorption 500 LPM (Litre per minute) Oxygen Generator Plant at the Divisional Railway Hospital, Yadavagiri, Mysuru, in the presence of Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division and other Senior officials of the Railways. The plant is built at a cost of Rs. 80 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP lauded the efforts of Indian Railways in the fight against the Covid pandemic. He thanked Prime Minister Modi for his personal involvement in providing the Medical Oxygen Plants at more than 1,200 locations across the country.

He also expressed happiness at the way SWR Mysuru Division was progressing under the leadership of DRM Rahul Agarwal.

In his address, Agarwal stated that history would surely remember the contributions of Indian Railways in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. On the one hand, Indian Railways kept the national supply chains intact, while on the other, they ensured that all other core business interests were pursued earnestly, he added. Throughout the testing times of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Railways demonstrated a high degree of moral strength and the ability to rise to the occasion, said the DRM.

Agarwal also said that the Oxygen Express Trains operated by the Indian Railways extraordinarily served the nation and were a game-changer in the fight against Covid-19 when India grappled with the devastating second wave in April-May this year. No other transporter could have ever matched the speed of response together with the high quality of service to the critically emergent circumstances at that time, he observed.

Different States received Liquid Medical Oxygen of over 20,000 tonnes in this period. In addition, Indian Railways’ freight business played a pivotal role in connecting the demand-supply centres for different medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and even ventilators to supplement the efforts of the health care delivery system in India, noted the DRM.

He informed that a massive capacity enhancement was planned in 86 Railway Hospitals across India including the Railway Hospital in Mysuru. The new facility ensures that all Railway Covid Management Hospitals have the service of a dedicated Oxygen Plant for treating patients in extreme emergencies, the DRM added.

The Railway Hospital in Mysuru is a 101-bedded hospital with 74 beds earmarked for Covid patients. Jumbo oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators were in use before to meet the oxygen requirement at the hospital. With the installation of the 500 LPM Oxygen Generator Plant, all the 101 beds in the hospital have turned into oxygenated beds. This plant can generate ‘On Demand Oxygen’ by taking atmospheric air and produce 500 litres of oxygen per minute. Not only is the process efficient and easy to operate/maintain, but also environment friendly, said Agarwal.

The Railway Hospital, Mysuru, has seen a phenomenal improvement in recent times and the installation of the new plant will augment the medical-grade oxygen requirement of the hospital.

A. Devasahayam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, G.S. Ramachandra, Chief Medical Superintendent, SW Railway Hospital and other senior officials were present on the occasion.