Minister Shivananda Patil resigns as MLA
News

May 2, 2025

Dares Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to contest from Basavana Bagewadi

Bengaluru: Shivananda Patil, Karnataka’s Minister for Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Agricultural Marketing, submitted his resignation as MLA to Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader this noon.

Patil was elected from the Basavana Bagewadi Constituency in the 2023 State Assembly elections. Speaking to the media after submitting his resignation, the Minister said he stepped down in response to a challenge from Bijapur Urban MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who was recently expelled from the BJP for indiscipline.

A protest was recently held against Yatnal over his controversial remarks targeting a religion. Suspecting that Minister Patil had instigated the protest, Yatnal challenged him to resign and face him in an election from Basavana Bagewadi. He also made a series of wild allegations against Patil and his family.

In response, Minister Patil accepted the challenge and submitted his resignation.

“I have resigned as MLA from Basavana Bagewadi, as challenged by Yatnal. Now, it is his turn to resign and contest against me from the same Constituency,” Patil declared.

