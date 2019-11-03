Minister Somanna visits Silk Factory

November 3, 2019

Mysuru: With the works on the expansion of the factory being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs.35 crore, District Minister V. Somanna, who holds Housing and Silk portfolios, visited the nearly century-old State-run Silk Factory on Manandavadi Road, Ashokapuram, here yesterday and reviewed it’s functioning.

Later speaking to press persons, Somanna said that the factory was set up because of the efforts of Sir M. Visvesvaraya and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and the silk sarees produced by the factory has become famous across the globe. But as the factory could not meet the demand for it’s branded sarees, the production unit is being expanded and works in this regard are going on, he said.

Stating that he has come to know about improper maintenance of the factory, he said that he has given some directions, suggestions and tips to the officials on enhanced production and on the ways for optimal utilisation of the production capacity. He has also instructed the officials to focus more on maintaining quality and creation of jobs, he added.

MP Pratap Simha, MLA L.Nagendra and other officials were present.

