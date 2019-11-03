‘Nandini’ stall opened at Dasara Exhibition

November 3, 2019

Mysuru: The ‘Nandini’ Milk Products Publicity and Sale Outlet,’ established by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and Mysuru Milk Union Limited (MyMUL), was inaugurated at Dasara Exhibition Grounds here recently.

The stall provides brief information on milk processing, packing and quality control. Also included are steps to be taken to preserve health of cows and proper feed for cattle. On display are a variety of protein-enriched grass for cows and seeds to grow them.

Inaugurating the stall, MyMUL Managing Director Dr. Vijaykumar said that the ‘Nandini’ stall will not only sell milk products but also educate people on milk processing and cattle feed.

Directors P.M. Prasanna, A.T. Somashekar, K. Eregowda, K.G. Mahesh and others were present.

