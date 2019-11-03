‘Nandini’ stall opened at Dasara Exhibition
News

‘Nandini’ stall opened at Dasara Exhibition

November 3, 2019

Mysuru: The ‘Nandini’ Milk Products Publicity and Sale Outlet,’ established by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and Mysuru Milk Union Limited (MyMUL), was inaugurated at Dasara Exhibition Grounds here recently.

The stall provides brief information on milk processing, packing and quality control. Also included are steps to be taken to preserve health of cows and proper feed for cattle. On display are a variety of protein-enriched grass for cows and seeds to grow them.

Inaugurating the stall, MyMUL Managing Director Dr. Vijaykumar said that the ‘Nandini’ stall will not only sell milk products but also educate people on milk processing and cattle feed.

Directors P.M. Prasanna, A.T. Somashekar, K. Eregowda, K.G. Mahesh and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching