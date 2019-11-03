City students selected for India International Science Festival

November 3, 2019

Mysuru: A team of 18 students and 2 teachers of Excel Public School, Mysuru, have been selected to attend the Student Science Village as part of the 5th edition of India International Science Festival (IISF) that will be held between Nov.5 and 8 at the Biswa Bengala Convention Centre, Kolkata.

These students along with more than 3,000 specially invited students across the country, will take part in hands-on Science experiments, interact with eminent scientists, visit Mega Science Expo and participate in workshops on scientific instruments during the four-day event.

IISF, organised by the Government of India and various premier Science Research Organisations of the nation, was launched in 2015. The event is a celebration to promote Science and Technology and demonstrate how Science could lead India towards a developed nation within a short span of time.

The aim is to engage the public with Science and show the ways how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) provide us with the solutions to improve our lives.

Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), has created a unique platform of India International Science Festival which intends to inspire curiosity and make learning more rewarding.

Excel Public School students and teachers selected for India International Science Festival at Kolkata seen with Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha at his Office in city.

Excel Public School received this special invitation as the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) promoted by the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Aayog, Government of India, has collaborated with the IISF and ATL at Excel Public School has been winning laurels by being actively involved in the various initiatives of AIM. In addition to reaching the Top 100 Innovations at the ATL Innovation Marathon 2018, the School also won the ATL School of the Month Award twice in last six months.

As part of their preparation to attend this annual event, the selected students visited the Koorgalli Gram Panchayat and interacted with the officials to understand the immediate needs and the development programmes for the village, as this Fest is also linked to the Pradhan Mantri Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Students will showcase their village and present a creative hand-designed poster that gives information on the village resources and future requirements during the Science Festival.

The students also met and interacted with Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha at his Office and briefed him about the preparations the team has made to present at the Science Festival.

