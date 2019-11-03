Befitting tribute to a living legend
Mysuru: Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy, one of the most celebrated Bharatanatyam dancers from city, cast the audience under spell with her evocative and elegant dance performance at Kalamandira, here yesterday.

The event was ‘Saptathi’ that  was jointly organised by Vasundhara Performing Arts Centre (VPAC) and Guru-Shishya Parampara Trust as part of the renowned danseuse’s 70th birthday celebrations. Historian and critic Padma Shri Sunil Kothari released the book ‘Vasundhara – Odyssey of a Dancer’ a biography on Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy and conferred the title ‘Acharya Ratna’ on the legendary artiste.

At the event, Vasundhara stole the hearts of audience through her mesmerising solo dance ballet on ‘Sita’ that depicted challenges faced by the protagonist during her Vanavasa (stay in forest) and Agnipravesha (entering a burning pyre).

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kothari said, “I have enjoyed Dr. Vasundhara’s mesmerising performances in many countries before, but for the first time I was a witness to an enchanting performance at her hometown.”

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who was also spellbound watching her hour-long performance, wondered how a 70-year-old could perform on stage for an hour and also appreciated her services to the field of fine arts.

Vasundhara was accompanied on nattuvangam by Vidushi Dr. Pustakam Rama, Dr. Jyothi Shankar and Sandesh Bhargav with H.L. Shivashankar on mridangam, Praadesh Acharya on violin, Krishna Prasad on flute and Ananta Krishnaswamy on rhythm pad.

Later, over 150 students from 20 Bharatanatyam schools and institutions including Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru, Uma Maheshwari Nritya Shale, Nandana Nritya Shale, Kala Sandesha Pratishtana, Art of Vinyas from Australia, Samarpana School of Dance from USA and Sadhana Nritya Shale from Singapore presented Bharatanatyam. 

Senior art patron and VPAC President K.V. Murthy, Vasundhara Performing Arts Cultural Charitable Trust Secretary T.R. Harish, Writer S.L. Bhyrappa, Art critic Prof. George S. Paul, Dr. Vasundhara’s son Sagar Hirasave, daughter-in-law Meghala Hirasave, students Varija Nalini, Dr. Bhuvaneshwari and others were present.

“I feel very lucky that everyone in my life including my family and friends have supported and guided me for this achievement. I have my beloved students of all ages with me today and I would like to thank all of them”

—Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy

