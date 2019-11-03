Sri Vanamali, Dr. Mathoor Krishnamurthy Memorial Awards Conferred

November 3, 2019

A. Devkumar, Shashank V. Srivatsa and T.S. Vishwanath, Trust President K. Sundarraj, veteran scholar Dr. T.V. Venkatachala Shastri, writer Prof. C. Naganna, Trust Member Satyabhama Nagaraju and Trust Secretary R.S. Nagaraju.

Mysuru, Nov.3 (YDS&DM)- Noted English Scholar Dr. T.R.S. Sharma was conferred ‘Sri Vanamali Samskruti Seva Award’ and city’s Janaseva Trust-Chiguru Ashrama Founder M.S. Sushma was conferred ‘Padmasri Dr. Mathoor Krishnamurthy Samaja Seva Award’ at a programme organised by Sri Vanamali Charitable Trust at Veene Seshanna Bhavan, Ganabharathi, Kuvempunagar here yesterday. Both the awards carry a cash prize of Rs.25,000, a bronze idol of Sri Vanamali and a citation.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned writer Prof. C. Naganna said that Dr. T.R.S. Sharma, after getting his MA Degree from Maharaja’s College, Mysuru, in 1954, taught English at several colleges in Kerala and Assam.

Pointing out that Dr. Sharma had served in many Universities in the country and abroad, he said that the noted English Scholar has many works to his credit and two of his works have got awards.

Noting that Dr. Sharma is recognised by the literary world for his semantics class of literature, he said that Dr. Sharma is one of the most reputed scholars in both Kannada and English literature and has guided numerous students from across the globe.

Observing that Dr. Sharma’s works have to be thoroughly studied in order to know about his scholarly wit, Prof. Naganna said that he agreed to be a guest for this programme because he had heard many lectures of Dr. Sharma over the years.

Referring to the book ‘Sumananjali,’ he said that the author Sumana has written about centenarian Koulagi Sheshacharya, who has explained about the secrets of a long life. But it is unfortunate that Sumana who has written about many centenarians, did not live for hundred years.

Columnist S.G. Seetharamu delivered ‘Padmasri Dr. Mathoor Krishnamurthy Samaja Seva Award’ recipient M.S. Sushma’s felicitation address.

