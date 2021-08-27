Minister’s CAVA visit was only to see art, figurines

August 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Students of Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA), Mysuru, were upbeat on Wednesday as Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar was to visit the Siddarthanagar campus. They hoped to air their grievances and get immediate solutions.

However, the Minster limited himself to seeing the art and artefacts exhibited at CAVA halls and preferred not to interact with the students. It was Sunil Kumar’s first visit to Mysuru after he assumed charge as Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture. CAVA falls under his administration.

CAVA, one of the most prestigious art institutes in India, has not had a full-time Dean since the last five years. After Basavaraj Mushavalagi retired, the Government has not appointed a full-time Dean. There are a host of academic and infrastructure issues in the institution. Students had prepared their set of grievances to inform the Minister and had also readied with who will address the Minister.

Their hopes of meeting the Minister in-person were dashed as the Minister only took time to admire the artistic figurines that were on display at many sections of the College. Apart from the issues of Dean, the institute lacks professional full-time teachers and there is a huge backlog with the existing teachers managing the workload.

Art requires individual attention. Here, with no Dean and lecturers, students have to fend for themselves without learning much. Several temporary lecturers, however, met the Minister while he was on rounds and urged him to make their services permanent to which the Minister just nodded.

Students said former Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali too had visited CAVA six months back and had assured of solving all problems. “Now this Minister has not even listened to us,” students said. “Actually, people who have innate knowledge about art have to occupy the place of the Dean. Unfortunately, the Minister preferred not to listen to us,” said Niranjan, Secretary of Kuncha Kaavya Students Association.

Academic Coordinator of CAVA Vijaya Rao, however, said that the issues of the College have been brought to the notice of the Minister and soon he will take steps to address them. Internationally renowned sculptor and Shilpakala Academy Chairman Veeranna Manappa Arkasali and others were present.