Chamundi foothill security back on radar

August 27, 2021

Demand to constitute Special Branch to patrol Ring Road, outskirts

Mysore/Mysuru: The gang rape incident at the foot of Chamundi Hill has brought the focus back on the safety of devotees and also pairs who visit certain secluded places to spend time amidst greenery. Gangs are known to target these visitors. At first, the victims are threatened and in extreme cases, sexual assaults are committed.

The wooded areas filled with rocks and shrub growth at Lalithadripura and surrounding areas including Lalitha Mahal is a haven for drunkards and many anti-social elements that bring stocks of liquor to these places and indulge in drinking. In the gang rape case too, the Police have found some liquor bottles in the vicinity.

They are now examining CCTV footage from bars and restaurants along the Outer Ring Road to establish the identities of the purchasers and match them with the clues that they have got in the crime scene.

Every morning and evening, hundreds of walkers set out of their homes for a walk amidst greenery and apart from them, there is a steady stream of devotees who visit Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill and also the Tripurasundari Jwalamukhi Temple at Uthanahalli.

While there are four entry points to the Chamundi Hill that are sometimes managed by the Police during festival season, there is no sort of security at the foothill. Earlier, the jurisdictional Police used to conduct regular hourly night beats to book these criminals and drunkards. But now, the patrol vehicles rarely visit the areas after 7 pm.

In the past there were instances of the Police patrol teams questioning motorists returning from these areas at night. But now the system has been given a go-by with most of the senior officers closeted inside their offices and junior officers busy in VIP security as hordes of leaders visit the Hill Temple.

Local villagers say that while during the daytime there is some activity in the wooded areas as cowherds frequent the place with their bovines and sheep, at night it is deserted, giving a golden opportunity for drunkards and gamblers. Neither there are any street lights nor there are any checking.

“Once somebody enters the area it is difficult to trace them as lights are rarely used. Even if the Police are informed, they come here in their jeeps for a single round and leave. Once the patrolling team leaves, it is business as usual for anti-social elements,” said villagers.

Special Branch

Meanwhile, MLA L. Nagendra has said that a demand to constitute a Special Branch to monitor Outer Ring Road, Lalithadripura, Lalitha Mahal, Chamundi Hill surroundings and foothills has been placed before the Government.

“The gang rape on a student has sullied the image of the Cultural Capital of Karnataka and since Chamundi Hill, its foot and the Outer Ring Road are critical areas, we have asked the Government to constitute a Special Branch that will coordinate with jurisdictional Police and also take over the security,” he said.