Bengalureans are comparing Mysuru to Taliban: Indrajit Lankesh

August 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: “The incidents of robbery, murder and gang rape has disturbed Mysureans,” said journalist and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh.

Addressing a press meet at a private hotel in city this morning, Indrajit said, “Crime has increased in the Heritage City. People of Mysuru are disturbed over such incidents and I request the Chief Minister to take immediate action by arresting the accused. After Nirbhaya case in Delhi, the Supreme Court (SC) has formed strict rules in rape cases. The accused in Mysuru gang rape case should be punished according to the new rules framed by the SC. The State Government should give compensation to the family members of the victim. Delhi gang rape case was named as Nirbhaya, I would like to call the Mysuru gang rape case as ‘MALINI’. The name MALINI defines the one who protects her own dignity.”

Bengalureans are comparing Mysuru to Taliban

“I oppose the statement given by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. He cannot question the freedom of a woman, as every woman has the right to go out. After this incident, Bengalureans are comparing Mysuru to Taliban. I would like to call it a complete failure of District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar in protecting the law and order situation. More than 400 rape cases have taken place in the State in two years, where most of the victims belonged to oppressed community. A new scheme was launched after the Nirbhaya case, where more compensation will be given to rape victims and their family members, under which, every State Governments has Rs. 200 crore in its treasury. Yet no proper compensation amount is reaching the victim and their families,” Indrajit added.

The whole system is weak in Mysuru: “I had told a month before that the law and order system is weak in Mysuru, which has been proved by the gang-rape incident. We cannot blame the Police every time for the failure of law and order system, as politicians play big role in this. The city has always been attractive for foreign tourists, but incidents like rape and murders will keep away tourists from visiting the city. When Basavaraj Bommai was the Home Minister, he had assured to eradicate drugs and rowdyism from the city, but the crime rate is increasing in Mysuru”, he added.