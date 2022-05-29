Miraculous escape for Sudhakar Shetty as car falls into ravine
Miraculous escape for Sudhakar Shetty as car falls into ravine

May 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: JD(S) State Vice-President and former President of Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI) Sudhakar S. Shetty and his driver had a miraculous escape, when the car in which they were travelling fell into a ravine on Sullia-Puttur Road on Saturday midnight.

Sudhakar Shetty who has shared about the accident on social media has stated that he along with his driver were proceeding in his car to Mangaluru, when the car fell into a 100 ft. deep ravine near Kavu village on Sullia- Puttur Road around midnight.

Sudhakar Shetty, who escaped miraculously, has stated that he had escaped miraculously by the grace of God and blessings of his parents.

