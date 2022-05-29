Wins gold medals at National Para Athletic Event

May 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: B. Bharathi, a 10th standard student of Ideal Jawa Rotary School, Mysuru, represented Karnataka in the National Para Athletic Event which was held from May 4 to 7 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, by CPSFI.

In her first appearance at Nationals, she won 2 gold medals for Karanatak in 100 mtrs Running and Shot-Put events. She was supported by Kavitha Suresh, General Secretary and CEO of CPSFI, Ramachandra, Shridhar and her coach Mohan.

She is the daughter of Bharath Jagadish and S. Usha, residents of Lokanayaknagar in Hebbal.