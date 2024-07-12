MLA directs officials to take dengue-control measures
News

MLA directs officials to take dengue-control measures

July 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) emphasised that officials should take preventive measures in earnest to check the spread of the deadly dengue disease and simultaneously create public awareness about the necessary safety measures.

He presided over a meeting of Chamundeshwari Constituency officials at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday.

“As dengue is spread by mosquitoes, water in tanks should be changed once in every three days. Additionally, action must be taken to ensure that water does not collect around houses and in drainages. The public must be sensitised against dumping waste along roadsides and waste must be collected daily from houses. The public, on their part, should not resort to self-medication if fever persists and should consult doctors for treatment,” he said.

Continuing, GTD stated that Panchayat Development Officers should collaborate with Health Department staff to create awareness in schools and colleges. A door-to-door awareness campaign must be launched in Town Panchayat and City Municipal Council limits, he pointed out.

Jal Jeevan Mission

Reviewing the progress of works undertaken under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the MLA expressed disappointment over incomplete works of the first stage of the project in Doddamaragowdanahalli (DMG Halli), Dhanagalli and Yelwal Gram Panchayat limits.

Asking officials to submit a report on villages where JJM works have been left incomplete, he said the report should also mention the status of pure drinking water units in villages.

Directing the officials to submit a proposal for the construction of a 2 lakh capacity additional tank at Udbur, he instructed them to identify lands for constructing water tanks under the AMRUT scheme at Kalyaninagar, Puttegowda Layout and Ravishankar Layout, which come under Bogadi Town Panchayat limits.

READ ALSO  People are upbeat as my victory is certain: Chamundeshwari JD(S) candidate G.T. Devegowda

GTD released a set of dengue awareness posters on the occasion. TP EO Giridhar, THO Dr. Puttathayamma, Hootagalli CMC Commissioner Chandrashekar, and other officials were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching