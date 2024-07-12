MLA directs officials to take dengue-control measures

July 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) emphasised that officials should take preventive measures in earnest to check the spread of the deadly dengue disease and simultaneously create public awareness about the necessary safety measures.

He presided over a meeting of Chamundeshwari Constituency officials at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday.

“As dengue is spread by mosquitoes, water in tanks should be changed once in every three days. Additionally, action must be taken to ensure that water does not collect around houses and in drainages. The public must be sensitised against dumping waste along roadsides and waste must be collected daily from houses. The public, on their part, should not resort to self-medication if fever persists and should consult doctors for treatment,” he said.

Continuing, GTD stated that Panchayat Development Officers should collaborate with Health Department staff to create awareness in schools and colleges. A door-to-door awareness campaign must be launched in Town Panchayat and City Municipal Council limits, he pointed out.

Jal Jeevan Mission

Reviewing the progress of works undertaken under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the MLA expressed disappointment over incomplete works of the first stage of the project in Doddamaragowdanahalli (DMG Halli), Dhanagalli and Yelwal Gram Panchayat limits.

Asking officials to submit a report on villages where JJM works have been left incomplete, he said the report should also mention the status of pure drinking water units in villages.

Directing the officials to submit a proposal for the construction of a 2 lakh capacity additional tank at Udbur, he instructed them to identify lands for constructing water tanks under the AMRUT scheme at Kalyaninagar, Puttegowda Layout and Ravishankar Layout, which come under Bogadi Town Panchayat limits.

GTD released a set of dengue awareness posters on the occasion. TP EO Giridhar, THO Dr. Puttathayamma, Hootagalli CMC Commissioner Chandrashekar, and other officials were present.