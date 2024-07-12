Srirampura CA site divided into plots: MLC Manjegowda rebuts Vishwanath’s allegations
July 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: JD(S) MLC C.N. Manjegowda strongly rebutted the allegations made by MLC A.H. Vishwanath regarding the conversion of lands reserved for civic amenities and a park at survey number 86 in Srirampura into individual plots.

Addressing the media at Pathrakarthara Bhavan this morning, Manjegowda explained that the land in question had been handed over to MUDA about 20-30 years ago. He added that a hostel for a backward community was being constructed on the CA site and a park had also been developed on the land.

Manjegowda, who threatened to file a defamation case against Vishwanath, expressed his readiness to face any consequences if found guilty and challenged him (Vishwanath) to a debate in front of the media, asking him to prove the allegations with relevant documents.

“I have not written any letter to MUDA seeking the allocation of sites or land. Vishwanath must be mentally unstable as he has spoken against everyone, including US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Minister G.T. Devegowda, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It is better Vishwanath gets treated immediately,” he added.

Furthermore, Manjegowda affirmed his commitment to working for the welfare of the people as an elected representative, and not a nominated MLC.

Defends CM  Siddaramaiah

In a surprising move, Manjegowda defended CM Siddaramaiah, stating that there was no wrongdoing in the allocation of alternative sites to the CM’s wife under the 50:50 MUDA scheme. However, Manjegowda mentioned that he was not aware of the procedure through which the sites were allotted.

