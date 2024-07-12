Resolution of cases in Special Lok Adalat of SC: High Court CJ chairs preliminary meeting
July 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Supreme Court (SC) scheduled to conduct a Special Lok Adalat for resolution of pending cases from July 29 to Aug. 3, the Chief Justice (CJ) of Karnataka High Court Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria (N.V. Anjaria) chaired a preliminary meeting at the new Law Courts Complex in Malalawadi (Jayanagar) here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Justice Anjaria said that 33 cases coming under Mysuru district jurisdiction  have been identified to be taken up during the Supreme Court Special Lok Adalat.

Pointing out that the National Lok Adalat would be held across the State on July 13, he said that the Litigants, the Advocates and all other parties concerned with cases should try to resolve as many  cases as possible through conciliation, mutual consent or mediation.

HC Judge and Mysuru District Administrative Judge S.G. Pandit, the Chief Justice’s Personal Assistant J. Swamy, High Court Accounts Officer K.S. Bharathkumar, Mysuru Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Hegde, Mysore Bar Association  President S. Lokesh, Secretary Sudhir, Vice-President Chandrashekar, Joint Secretary Charan Raj and others were present.

HC Chief Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria and Justice S.G. Pandit were felicitated by the Mysore Bar Association on the occasion.

ABOUT

