MLA felicitates frontline Corona Warriors

May 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: While the Indian Air Force expressed its gratitude by flying past hospitals, showering flowers from helicopters on Sunday, Mysuru’s Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas too felicitated some of the frontline Corona Warriors

The MLA, considering the service rendered by these doctors and nurses at various health facilities including Fever Clinics and Mobile Clinics, visited several health centres and felicitated the staff there by offering shawls and appreciation certificates. He also showered flower petals on them.

Akkammani Hospital (Ramanuja Road) Medical Officer Dr. Pavithra, Nurses Cheluvamma, Mamatha, Pratap, Arathi, Qamar Ahmed, Suchitra, Padmalatha, Sunita, Chandana and others were feted this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said that we cannot say Mysuru is Corona-free now as the deadly virus can come back from anywhere and anytime. “Inter-District travel has been facilitated and likewise, inter-State travel facility will also be made available soon. At this point, we should come out of house only if there is necessity. We should only go out for work and should not make mob anywhere,” requested the MLA.

B.S. Prashanth of Safe Wheels, KR BJP President Vadivelu, leader Krishna and others were present.

