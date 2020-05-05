Over 8,000 undergo free health check-up in Mobile Clinics
May 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: From the day of launch (Apr.29), the COVID Mobile Clinics, launched by the District Administration to provide medical services at the doorstep, are receiving good response with more people voluntarily approaching the Mobile Clinics for health check-ups. So far, over 8,000 people have made use of this free facility.

Yesterday (May 4), the Mobile Clinics visited K.G. Koppal, Aravinda Nagar, Brindavan Layout, Yallamma Colony, Sharadadevinagar, Ganeshnagar, Subhashnagar, Udayagiri, Al Badar Circle, Ambedkar Colony, Yaraganahalli and Ghousianagar, and screened over 1,300 people.

Earlier, on Apr. 29 – 650; Apr. 30 – 1,450; May 1 – 1,439; May 2 – 1,797; May 3 – 1,738 people have been screened in different areas.

Today (May 5), the 12 Mobile Clinics will be stationed at Kuvempunagar (Navilu Road), Ramakrishnanagar E-F-I Block, Kailasapuram, Ring Road Ashraya Layout, Dattagalli, Mahadevapura, J.P. Nagar, Kuduremala, Ghousianagar, Bharatnagar, B.B. Keri, Mayura Circle and Manchegowdana Koppal.

