Youth murdered in drunken brawl

May 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As if to prove that there is a direct link between alcohol use and violence, Mysuru witnessed a murder the day liquor shops opened up for sales yesterday. So far, Mysuru was under stringent lockdown measures, thanks to the Red Zone classification.

The murder was reported at Kyathamaranahalli under Udayagiri Police limits where three friends, after a day-long drunken stupor, argued over a girl and one enraged friend stabbed other with a knife and left the spot leaving the victim to die, Police said.

According to Udayagiri Police, the murdered youth is 23-year-old Satish, son of Mahadeva and a resident of Kyathamaranahalli. As the liquor shops opened yesterday, three friends Satish, Kiran and Madhu took stocks and proceeded towards the city outskirts to consume liquor.

Police said that the trio returned to the city at 8.45 pm and were discussing an issue at Kyathamaranahalli 14th Cross, opposite a flour mill. As it was late hours, there was no business activity and people had reached home while there were only a couple of men on the streets.

In the course of the argument, one of the friends raked up the issue of a girl and this led to an argument among the trio. Some passers-by too heard the heated discussion, the Police said. In a fit of rage, Madhu, who was carrying a knife on him, stabbed Satish. After the incident, Kiran and Madhu fled the spot.

Police said that though Satish was bleeding profusely and was pleading for help, Madhu and Kiran did not help him. A passer-by who noticed Satish writhing in pain informed Udayagiri Police. Inspector Poonacha and team rushed to the spot and conducted a mahazar. Satish died at the crime scene due to excessive bleeding, Police added.

Some of the residents and passers-by informed the Police that Satish, Madhu and Kiran were spotted buying liquor yesterday morning and they were together till the crime happened. Police have beefed up security as Kyathamaranahalli falls under the sensitive zone. A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits.