MLA inaugurates Gandhi Shilp Bazaar at JSS Mysuru Urban Haat

MLA T.S. Srivatsa inaugurated Gandhi Shilp Bazaar, a handicrafts and handloom products exhibition expo-cum-sale organised by JSS Mahavidyapeetha under the sponsorship of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, New Delhi, at JSS Mysore Urban Haat in Hebbal, Mysuru, last evening. Others seen are M. Shivananjaswamy, Project Officer, JSS Mysuru Urban Haat, K. Dhanarajan, Deputy Director, Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Chennai and A. Rakesh Rai, Coordinator, JSS Mysuru Urban Haat. The expo-cum-sale will be open for public daily from 10.30 am to 9 pm till Sept. 21.
Recent Comments