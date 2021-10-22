MLA inaugurates Relay Alarm installed at Kodagu Sainik School

October 22, 2021

The alarm will sound warning to people in low-lying areas during water release from Harangi Reservoir

Frontline Warriors feted at the 15th Foundation Day

Mysore/Mysuru: The 15th Foundation Day was celebrated with festive fervour at Sainik School Kodagu, following all COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Madikeri MLA M.P. Appachu Ranjan, who was the chief guest and officers laid the wreath and paid homage to war heroes at the Wall of Heroes site in the campus.

Appachu Ranjan also inaugurated the Relay Alarm installed at the school premises. The relay alarm is an initiative by Sainik School to relay the alarm during release of water from Harangi reservoir during monsoon so as to sound the warning to low-lying areas in and around Kudige for another 5 km from its location.

Students presented a cultural programme at Kuvempu Multipurpose Hall. A video titled ‘Metamorphosis of Sainik School Kodagu: Now and Then’, which highlighted the progress and achievement of the school since its inception on Oct. 18, 2007, was screened during the programme.

The day scholar cadets performed a video based skit dedicated to all frontline warriors. In order to acknowledge their efforts, the school felicitated the healthcare professionals and frontline workers from various other departments like Police, education, fire safety, forest, CPWD, PWD, Postal Department, Panchayat, Bank and Agriculture Department.

Shailendra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kodagu, K.S. Chandrasekar, PSI, Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, Kodagu, H.C. Manjunath, DDPI Office, Madikeri, P. Chandan, District Fire Officer, District Fire Station, Madikeri, S.D. Nayak, SE (Superintending Engineer), CPWD, Shyjen Peter, PWD, Kodagu, Dr. Thunga, PHC, Kudige and staff, Dr. H. Mahesh, Medical Officer, H.K. Pandu, BEO, Somwarpet, G. Smitha, Sub Post Master, Kudige, Ayesha, PDO, Panchayat Office, Kudige, Santosh, PDO, Panchayat Office, Kudumangalore, Santosh Kumar, RI, Taluk Office, Kushalnagar, B. Deep Kumar Rao, Senior Branch Manager, Canara Bank, Kudige, Y.H. Prasanna Kumar, Senior Branch Manager, Union Bank, Kushalnagar, Gauri, ADA, DATC, Seed Farm, Department of Agriculture, Kudige, Yadav Babu, Assistant Director, Horticulture Department, Kodagu, Indira Ramesh, President, Gram Panchayat Office, Kudumangalore, Mahesh, Sericulture Department, Kudige, Pundalikaksha, Retired Assistant Director, Chamber of Commerce and Chandra Mohan, Editor, Cauvery Channel and other media personnel were felicitated for their job responsibilities during pandemic times.

In his address, the chief guest applauded the cadets for putting up a spectacular cultural programme which invoked a sense of responsibility, gratitude and service to the nation.

He encouraged the cadets and staff to strive and seek creativity, novelty and innovation in the works they are engaged with.

The MLA was very happy to know that Sainik School Kodagu is accommodating girl students and he appreciated the school for developing state-of-the-art infrastructure and imparting training using various online platforms.

Col. G. Kannan, Principal, Lt. Col. Seema Tripathi, Vice-Principal, Sqn. Ldr. R.K. Dey, Administrative Officer, academic and administrative staff were present on the occasion.