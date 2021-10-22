Passing Out Parade of Women Police

October 22, 2021

29 post-graduates, 135 graduates

Mysore/Mysuru: The highlight of the third passing out parade of 168 women Police trainees from Police Training School in Mysuru is that 29 of them have completed their post-graduation while 135 of them are bachelor’s degree holders. Subjects taken up for studies include M.Sc. MA, M.Com, MBA and MSW. They formally passed out at a parade held in the city this morning.

They have been now trained in cyber crime, forensic studies, bomb detection and disposal, traffic rules, Indian Penal Code, Police manual, Criminal Procedure Code, field craft, firing weapons, citizen protection, wireless messaging, reception and conveying of emergency messages to the control room and also the higher officers, intelligence wing responsibilities, handling pressure and trauma, obtaining, scanning and identification of fingerprints from the scene of crimes and all other mandatory skills that every Cop has to possess.

The trainees from 17 Police units across the State began their routines at the PTS on Feb. 25 this year and have undergone an eight-month regimental training and of them 138 are from rural areas while 30 of them came from urban areas.

Apart from theory, these trainees are taken to the field for exposure to ground realities. The field visits include to different Police Stations, Forensic Science Laboratories, Wireless Units, Fingerprint Unit, KSRP Mounted Police Unit, Mysore Airport, Krishna Raja Sagar Dam and the Mysore Palace.

Speaking as the chief guest, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP Training) P. Harishekaran said that due diligence has been attributed while developing administrative infrastructure for women recruits. “Enough care has been taken to accommodate the women force into the Police and accordingly they have been prepared to undergo rigorous training,” he said.

Complimenting the trainees for undergoing sessions including delicate and modern crimes such as cyber crimes, the ADGP said that the training will go a long way in solving many crime cases at various places they will be posted to. “Apart from the regular law and order duty, these trained women can be posted as Special Branch sleuths at each station where they can play an important role in crime detection and ensuring that the criminals are convicted,” he added.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, DCP (District Armed Reserve) Shivaraj, KPA Director Vipul Kumar, SP R. Chethan, ASP Shivakumar and KSRP Commandant Nagaraj were present.