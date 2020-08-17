MLA Ramdas distributes Ayurvedic kits to Gunduraonagar residents

August 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas distributed Ayurvedic kits to Corona-infected residents in Gunduraonagar area in city on Friday.

Speaking to press persons, Ramdas said, “While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it would be wise to take preventive measures to boost our immunity. These Ayurvedic medicines containing herbs such as Ginger, Turmeric, Cumin seeds, Coriander as well as Chyavanaprasha would help boost the immunity, which is especially beneficial in the current crisis.”

“We are aiming to bring down death rate to zero in Krishnaraja Assembly segment,” he added. Ramdas suggested the residents not to panic and stressed the need to follow advice of doctors.

When some residents complained that garbage collection is a major issue in Gunduraonagar and from the past few weeks, garbage has not been collected, Ramdas took the officials to task and directed them to make proper arrangements to collect garbage from the residents on a daily basis.