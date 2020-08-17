COVID-19 Testing launched at various venues in city
August 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to widen the scope of testing for COVID-19 in the wake of exponential rise in the number of COVID positive cases, the District Administration today launched Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at various venues across the city, including Open Air Theatre at Manasagangothri.

The other venues are Town Hall, Quba School at Udayagiri, CITB Choultry at Hebbal, Al-Kareem School in Rajivnagar, Primary Health Centre on Chamundi Hill Road, Makkala Koota premises in Krishnamurthypuram, Primary Health Centre at Nachanahallipalya, Udbur Gram Panchayat premises and Government Primary School premises at Belavadi.

The RAT will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm daily at these centres. The testing involves collection of nasal samples and throat swab tests using RT-PCR (Real Time – Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) method.

