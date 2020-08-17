This lady’s home is a Mini Library with 5,000 Books

August 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Every year, on Aug. 9, bibliophiles celebrate Book Lovers Day. It is an unofficial holiday that encourages people to pick up a book or two and spend the day reading. On the occasion of Book Lovers Day, Star of Mysore spoke to a resident of Mysuru who has been very passionate about books and this avid reader has turned her home into a mini library.

Writer and an voracious reader Anasuya S. Kempanahalli is a resident of T.K. Layout, Bogadi 2nd Stage. Her mini library in her house has over 5,000 books. Her book collection includes numerous authors on various subjects, most prominently on Sharana, Janapada and Kannada literature as well as about freedom fighters and achievers in various fields.

Popular Kannada writers are also her favourite picks with a huge collection of books at home including those of Kuvempu, Dejagow and CPK.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Anasuya said that she started collecting books in 2005. She holds Ph.D and said that she never forgets to buy a book whenever she attends any book release function in city.

She has penned numerous books including Kannada Janapada Kathegalalli Paativrityada Parikalpane, Kannada Janapada Kathegalalli Sthree, Anasuya Chutukugalu, Bhuvanada Belaku Maharshi Valmiki, Parampareya Payanadalli Nannavaru Nenapu, Kannada Siriya Nalegalu, Kannadada Savyasachi: Dejagow-97, Akkamahadevi Siddhi Sadhanegalu, Nayakara Samskritika Tottilu: Devara Ganjigatte, Mathe Hemavathi Kuvempu, Huttadolagana Chitta, Rakta Kamala, Vishwakutumbi, Adikavi Valmiki, Ahimsavadi Shabari, Moudhya Nirmulane mattu Vaicharikate and Valmiki Drishtiyalli Rajaneeti.

She has also been an editor of numerous books including Beda Valmiki Mahile: Srujanashilathe, Ranjita Chutukugalu, Kuvempu: Kelavu Notagalu, Dejagow-96, Kannada Janapada Kathegalalli Atte-Soseyaru, Kavyaradhane, Dejagow Avara Ittichina Kathegalu, Maharshi Valmiki Divya Darshana (Part-1), Nudi Pushpanjali, Badukina Deevige, Maharshi Valmiki Divya Darshana (Part-2), Kannadiyalli Kadamba and Chutuku Sahitya – Ondu Sameekshe.

A recipient of numerous awards, Anasuya has also acted in a shot film, ‘Amma.’ She has worked as a Kannada and Political Science lecturer in Mahajana FGC and Karnataka State Open University and is currently working as a non-teaching faculty in Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering.

Collecting books and reading is my favourite hobby. Books are our best friends. I have gifted hundreds of books to my students. I always encourage them to keep their mobile phones away and instead pick up a book to read, says Anasuya S. Kempanahalli, Bibliophile and writer.