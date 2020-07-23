MLA Ramdas resolves to make KR Constituency free of Covid deaths
July 23, 2020

Holds meeting with Task Force team

Mysore/Mysuru:  K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas has taken a resolve to make KR Constituency free of Covid deaths.

After holding meeting here on Tuesday with COVID-19 Task Force at his recently reopened office, MLA Ramdas, who heads the K.R. Constituency Task Force, said, “In an effort to control the spread of this pandemic in KR Constituency, all the members of the Task Force have agreed to work together. Concerned officials will be making a list of all development officers, health officials and assistant engineers working in all the Zonal Offices in the region and assign responsibilities to each one of them. Home Guards and Police Constables will be assigned in all 112 Containment Zones in KR Constituency.”

“At the meeting, we have also decided to open Covid Care Centres in RTTC Centre premises in Thonachikoppal, Makkalakuta located opposite Sarada Vilas School and all the three Primary Health Centres (PHC), which would function on all seven days of a week,” he added.

“We have instructed concerned officials to assign eight doctors for each zones from seven PHCs excluding Covid Care Centres of twelve PHCs and two maternity hospitals in KR Constituency. We are also planning to open a new Facility Centre in RTTC premises in Thonachikoppal. All these decisions were taken after holding discussions with Zonal Commissioners, Health Officials and District and Taluk Survey Officers,” he said.

