July 23, 2020

Narasimharaja: 0821-2519535, 2519536

Chamaraja: 0821-2519533

Krishnaraja: 0821-2519531, 2519532

Chamundeshwari: 0821-2519534

MUDA Assistant Engineer Mahesh will be Nodal Officer for Helplines and he can be contacted on 99001-12344.

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of the increased numbers of COVID-19 cases reported in Mysuru in the last two to three weeks, the Mysuru District Administration has set up a dedicated COVID-19 Helplines for four Assembly Constituencies. The helplines will assist the residents of Chamaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja and Chamundeshwari constituencies.

The helplines have been established at new auditorium of the Vani Vilasa Water Works on KRS Road and the Centre will function 24X7. Trained professionals will assist people on various aspects and also guide them on availing of treatment in case they are infected or will guide the residents on their queries. The helplines have been set up on the instructions of the District Minister S.T. Somashekar.

The persons who receive calls will work as volunteers in three shifts of eight hours each and in each shift, 10 members will handle calls. Theirs will be volunteer service and will not be paid. They have been trained b the District Health Office on the nature of calls, handling anxieties, attending to and reporting emergencies, etc.

As soon as any number receives the call, the caller ID is noted and the details of the caller are noted down. The nature of the complaint is ascertained and the complaint will be forward to the department concerned for speedy redressal.

Irrelevant complaints will be weeded out and genuine ones are forwarded to the respective departments for action. A follow-up call is given back to the caller and the caller will be assigned a complaint number. All the helplines have begun functioning at 6 am today and calls are being handled. Till 12 pm today, over 30 calls were received, said officials.

The overall complaints and the action taken report will be handed over the District Health Officer and the Deputy Commissioner. Most of the complaints today were regarding treatment available, symptoms of the disease, joblessness and anxiety due to lack of income, where the positive patients will be treated and facilities available, etc.