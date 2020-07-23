16 infected frontline warriors admitted to Vikram Jeshta Hospital

July 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 16 frontline COVID warriors who have been infected by Coronavirus have been admitted and are being treated at Vikram Jeshta Hospital on Vivekananda Road in Yadavagiri. Henceforth all those who are in the forefront of combating the pandemic and who get infected in the line of duty will be admitted here.

There are over 90 to 100 beds at the Hospital that was defunct and the District Administration recently took over the facility to establish a modern hospital with all the amenities including the crucial ventilators to treat patients with severe infections and co-morbidities.

While the facilities and equipment has been provided by the District Administration, the initiative of running the Hospital has been taken by MAHAN (Mysuru Association of Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Clinics and Diagnostic Centres).

The 16 patients who have been admitted at this hospital so far are healthcare workers and Policemen from the Karnataka State Reserve Police who have contracted the virus while performing their duties. MAHAN has formed MAHAN COVID Care Consortium that will run the Vikram Jeshta Hospital as a high-end COVID Care Centre to manage the infections among frontline warriors.

Salaries and other emoluments for the doctors and healthcare workers performing duties at the Hospital will be paid by MAHAN.