MLA stresses need to promote young farmers

January 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Regretting that the number of people taking up agriculture as their profession is declining by the day, Malavalli MLA P.M. Narendraswamy stressed on the need to promote young farmers.

He was speaking at ‘Suggi Sambhrama’ programme jointly organised by Visvesvaraya Development Organisation and Microbi Foundation at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road here on Sunday.

Pointing out that most of the educated are looking only for Government jobs these days, Narendraswamy, who is also a former Minister, said that this has resulted in the decline of the number of youths taking up agriculture as their profession. The organisation of programmes such as ‘Suggi Habba’ will help in inspiring the youths to take up agriculture, he noted.

Akashvani ‘Krishiranga’ Programme Co-ordinator N. Keshavamurthy, in his address, said that the agricultural land get divided when parents hand it over to their children. Stressing on the need for preventing the advent of corporate agriculture culture to our farmlands, he expressed concern that consumers would not get agricultural produce at affordable prices if such a culture is allowed to enter our farming system.

Regretting that farmer youths are not getting brides these days because the occupation is being seen in disdain, Keshavamurthy observed that the problem would only get aggravated if the agriculture is not promoted by society.

Farmer T.P. Hombegowda of Haralahalli in Pandavapura taluk was conferred with ‘Krishi Dronacharya’ Award while Puttaswamy Gowda and Deveeramma couple of Kalenahalli in K.R. Nagar taluk was conferred with ‘Krishi Bheeshmacharya’ Award and Abhilash of Tumbla village in T. Narasipur taluk was given ‘Krishi Ekalavya’ Award. Also, 21 achievers were presented ‘Krishi Ratna’ award on the occasion.

Folk troupe, headed by Sunil and Rakshit of Mandya district, presented Puja Kunita. The event also featured a drawing contest for school children.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLA Manohar Maski, organic farming expert Dr. K.R. Hullunachegowda, ‘Mysuru Ambari’ organisation Chief Satyashri B. Shyam, C. Shankar of Dhanyashri Developers, JSS S&T University Associate Dean Dr. Rathnakar Devaru and others were present.