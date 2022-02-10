MLA undertakes padayatra in Chamaraja Assembly segment

February 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra undertook a padayatra in various localities of the Assembly segment on Wednesday to hear public grievances.

Nagendra, who began his padayatra from Sri Anjaneyaswamy temple in Vontikoppal, inspected road development, drainage networks and other civic amenities in the area.

After receiving complaints, Nagendra directed the officials to address street lights and drinking water problems in the locality. He also instructed to install a drinking water plant out of the Rs.14 lakh grant under the MLA Local Area Development Fund.

Upon noticing blocked drainages which have become a breeding ground for mosquitos, the MLA asked the MCC health authorities to clean the drainages. He also directed CESC authorities to replace dilapidated and unstable electric poles and to chop off tree branches and dead trees that are coming in the way of power lines.

Besides, he asked the authorities to replace signboards of main and cross roads with new ones, as most of them are in bad shape.

Regarding complaints about miscreants creating nuisance near PU College in Naryanaswamy Block, Nagendra directed the jurisdictional V.V. Puram Police to enhance Police patrol in the area.

Expressing displeasure over displacement of stone slabs at the vegetable market lane near Andal Mandiram in Vontikoppal, Nagendra asked the authorities to remove stone labs and lay a concrete road on the stretch.

Nagendra also visited Gokulam crematorium, where he directed the officials to increase the height of the compound wall and construct footpaths and provide street lights and drinking water.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Corporators SBM Manju, Bhagya Mahadesh and others accompanied the MLA.