MLC polls: Congress candidate Dr. D. Thimmaiah’s papers accepted

November 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a big relief for the Congress, the nomination papers of party candidate Dr. D. Thimmaiah for the MLC polls from the dual-member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar seat, was accepted yesterday by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, who is also the Electoral Officer.

BJP candidate Raghu R. Kautilya, citing lapses, had objected to the nomination papers of Dr. Thimmaiah when the scrutiny was taken up on Wednesday.

The DC, after receiving the BJP’s objection, had deferred the decision on the acceptance of nomination papers of the Congress candidate to Thursday.

Dr. Bagadi Gautham, who continued arguments and counter-arguments of the advocates representing BJP and Congress candidates on Thursday too, had reserved his order for some time, before declaring that the nomination papers of Congress candidate Dr. Thimmaiah has been accepted. The acceptance of the papers has brought a big relief to the Congress candidate after two days of anxiety.

While senior advocate Sheshagiri Rao argued for the BJP candidate, noted High Court advocate A.S. Ponnanna argued for the Congress candidate.

Speaking after his nomination papers were accepted, Congress candidate Dr. Thimmaiah said that there were no wrongs in his papers and as such he did not have any tension.

Contending that the nomination papers filed by him were in order, he said that the DC, who is also the Electoral Officer, has rejected the BJP’s contention.

Lashing out at the BJP for playing dirty politics over his nomination papers, he expressed confidence that he would win the MLC polls.

Advocate Sheshagiri Rao, representing BJP candidate Raghu Kautilya, said BJP had raised objection contending that there was scope for any corrections only before filing of nomination papers and not during scrutiny.

Maintaining that there was disparity in respect of the declaration of assets by the Congress candidate, he said that the BJP had filed objection citing several wrongs in the papers, adding that the objections were raised based on a Supreme Court order.

High Court Advocate A.S. Ponnanna, who argued on behalf of the Congress candidate, said that the BJP had raised objection to the nomination papers of Congress candidate Dr. Thimmaiah, citing incorrect filling up of PAN number column and also about improper submission of details regarding liabilities.

Pointing out that he convinced the Electoral Officer (Dr. Bagadi Gautham) that the typing errors in respect of a couple of columns were only minor in nature, he said that the Electoral Officer agreed to his contention and accepted the papers of Dr. Thimmaiah.

Meanwhile, the nomination papers of all the eight candidates, including that of BJP, Congress and JD(S) are found to be in order. The candidates who have filed nomination are:

Raghu R. Kautilya of BJP, Dr. D. Thimmaiah of Congress, C.N. Manjegowda of JD(S), Vatal Nagaraj of Kannada Chaluvali Paksha and Independent candidates Mullur Gurulingaiah of Saragur, K.C. Basavarajaswamy of J.P.Nagar in city, R. Manjunath of Manjunathanagar in city and P.S. Yediyurappa of Periyapatna.

Today (Nov.26) is the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers. The polling will take place on Dec.10 and the counting of votes will be taken up on Dec.14.