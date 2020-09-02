MLC urges Chief Minister to crackdown on drug abuse

September 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing concern over rising drug abuse in the State, MLC and senior BJP leader A.H. Vishwanath has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to take the issue seriously and order a complete crackdown on the alleged drug mafia operating in the State.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here this morning, Vishwanath said that the issue of drug abuse has once again come to the fore with revelations being made about alleged rampant drug abuse in the cinema industry.

Maintaining that youths from all sections of the society are falling prey to the devastating menace, he said that children from rich families are increasingly becoming victims of narcotic drug abuse.

Claiming that glorification of crimes, violence, crimes against women, rave parties, drugs and alcohol consumption and such other social maladies in cinemas is largely responsible for youth taking to unlawful activities, he opined that the society is getting more concerned about drug abuse, which has destroyed the lives of many youth, including the rich.

Citing the example of Punjab, which once reeled under rampant drug abuse menace, Vishwanath said that the State Government should set up a Committee comprising mental health experts, people representatives, community leaders, Legislators, etc. and depute the Committee for a tour of Punjab to study the measures taken there for cracking down on drug menace and mafia.

Stating that drug menace is destroying the spirit of the country from the very base, he urged the Government for ordering a total crackdown on the mafia and thus save the future of the younger generation from getting ruined.