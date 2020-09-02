Rains cause damages in city

September 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After an over ten-day break, incessant rains lashed the city and district late on Monday night, causing damages to properties in some parts of the city.

In the city, a transformer located on Vasanth Mahal Road was burnt reportedly due to a short circuit. Nanjangud taluk was the worst hit as 18 electric poles across the taluk were uprooted. However, all other taluks of the district were almost free from any damages as the wind speed and intensity of rains was less, according to CESC Superintending Engineer K.M. Munigopal Raju.

Meanwhile, the district recorded 41 mm rainfall on an average in the 12 hour period from Monday night till Tuesday morning, according to Organic Farming Research Station at Naganahalli in the Taluk. Rains may continue for the next three days.