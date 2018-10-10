Model Code of Conduct does not apply to Dasara festivities, clarifies

Mysuru: With the Election Commission (EC) clarifying that the Model Code of Conduct that has come into force following the announcement of Lok Sabha bypoll schedule, does not apply for Mysuru Dasara, the elected representatives and the district authorities have heaved a sigh of relief.

Clarifying on the issue, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a clarification that the Dasara festivities has been exempted from poll code. The ECI has clarified that poll code does not apply is the district, barring K.R. Nagar Assembly segment, which comes under Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency for which the bypoll is being held on Nov.3, he said. Pointing out that following the ECI’s clarification, all elected representatives including the Chief Minister can take part in Dasara festivities, the DC said Dasara-related events will be held as scheduled earlier.

However, sources said that the poll code will come in the way of appointments to various Dasara Sub-Committees.

Srirangapatna Dasara

With the Model Code of Conduct in force for the Mandya Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled for Nov.3, the Election Commission has clarified that Srirangapatna Dasara scheduled from Oct. 16 to 18, comes under the purview of the poll code and as such the celebrations has to be either postponed or conducted only at the official level in the absence of elected representatives, without violating any norms.

Subsequent to the poll code coming into effect in the district after the EC announced the Mandya LS bypoll, the Mandya Deputy Commissioner, who is also the District Electoral Officer had sought clarifications on holding Srirangapatna Dasara.