Dasara Film Festival inaugurated

Mysuru: Dasara Film Festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at a function held at Kalamandira here this morning.

The festival is being organised by Dasara Executive Committee for the benefit of film buffs to have a carnival time. Dasara Sub-Committee for Film Festival is screening award-winning State, national and foreign films at Inox Multiplex at Mall of Mysuru near Race Course on T. Narasipura Road from Oct.12 to 17.

Film buffs may watch some acclaimed 65 films in different Indian languages and a few international films this year. As many as 24 Kannada films, 15 other Indian languages, 24 foreign languages, each regional language films of Kodava and Tulu will be screened. Film buffs will have to register to watch the films and Rs. 300 is the registration fee.

Internationally awarded films from countries like Russia, Germany, USA, UK, China, Chile, South, Korea, France, Norway, Poland, Mexico and Hungary will be screened. As many as 12 films — four in each category — will be screened each day within a span of six days of the film fest.

There will be no entry for teenagers due to adult content in some regional and foreign languages films. Those who are keen on catching up with such films have to register their names, providing photographic proof of their age at the time of registration.

Lecture programme

A lecture programme on making of short movies has been organised on Oct. 13 and 14 at Vignana Bhavan on Manasagangothri campus. Director Rohith Padaki will give lecture on the topic on history of short movies and Director Jayatheertha will talk on features of short movies and Director Giriraj will speak on the importance of short movies and marketing.

The lecture programme follows with an exhibition of short movies which provides an opportunity for budding film makers to exhibit their talent.

Prizes will be given for three best short movies. Those who want to participate in this workshop have to register. While public have to pay Rs. 400 for the workshop, it is Rs. 200 for students. Those registering for the workshop can watch films for free.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Tourism Minister S R. Mahesh, Kannada and Culture Minister Jayamala, Primary and Secondary Education Minister N. Mahesh, Special Officer for Film Festival Sub-Committee B.N. Girish, Chamaraja MLA Nagendra, Nanjangud MLA Harshavardhan, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy President Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President S. A. Channegowda, Director Sathyaprakash, Zilla Panchayat President Nayeema Sulthana, Actors Vijayaraghavendra, Harshika Poonacha and Parul Yadav, Director Rishab Shetty and others were present.