Modi Government’s achievements on display in Dasara procession

September 11, 2019

Mysuru: In the Dasara Jumboo Savari to be held on Oct.8, various schemes and achievements of the Central Government will be showcased, said District in-Charge Minister V. Somanna.

Addressing media persons here yesterday, he said that in the procession, Modi Government’s second term, which the Prime Minister described as development, trust and big changes, will be on display along with the contributions of Mysore royal family, late Siddaganga Seer Dr. Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji and Adichunchangiri Seer Sri Balagangadaranatha Swamiji.