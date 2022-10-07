Modifications needed for Ambaari bus

October 7, 2022

Sir,

The travel by Ambaari bus enjoying Dasara illumination is definitely a very good experience. But there are a couple of defects in the bus, which requires immediate attention:

1. The first issue is while getting in and getting out of the bus — the first step to get in and get out of the bus is at more than two feet from the road level. This is causing lot of inconvenience to the passengers, especially ladies. This can be resolved by fixing an extra foldable step to the first step or by placing a wooden stool on road.

2. The front portion above the wind shield is at about two feet above the glass. This extended portion impedes the clear view of illumination while seated. To get a better view of illumination, passengers are constrained to stand up. While standing up, illumination and tree branches at a few locations are dangerously close to the passengers. This issue can be resolved by shortening the metal cladding above the wind shield as the Ambaari bus ride will continue to entertain tourists even after Dasara.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 2.10.2022

