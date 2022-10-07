Modifications needed for Ambaari bus
Voice of The Reader

Modifications needed for Ambaari bus

October 7, 2022

Sir,

The travel by Ambaari bus enjoying  Dasara illumination is definitely a very good experience.  But there are a couple of defects in the bus, which requires  immediate attention:

1.  The first issue is while getting in and getting out  of the bus — the first step to get in and get out of the bus is at more than two feet from the road level. This is causing lot of inconvenience  to the passengers, especially   ladies. This can be resolved by fixing an extra foldable  step to the first step or by placing a wooden stool on road.

2. The front portion above the wind shield is at about two feet above the glass. This extended  portion impedes the clear view of illumination while seated. To get a better view of illumination, passengers are constrained  to stand up. While standing up, illumination and  tree branches at a few locations are dangerously close to the passengers. This issue can be resolved by shortening the metal cladding above the wind shield as the Ambaari bus ride will continue to entertain tourists even after Dasara.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 2.10.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Modifications needed for Ambaari bus”

  1. kairunnisa H T says:
    October 12, 2022 at 4:18 pm

    Suggestions are true hope modifications will be done early.10 days before dasara 2022 our family have gone for ambari trip at night 8 pm . Amount 150 per person was collected without issuing the ticket.On enquiry the driver answered ticket machine is not working.Hope this issue will be solved.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching