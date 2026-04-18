Monkeys sounded alarm before leopard sighting

April 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents of Siddarthanagar had alerted Forest officials about a suspected leopard sighting as early as 6 am yesterday.

A rapid response team was deployed and combed the area, but found no pugmarks or supporting CCTV evidence. Officials initially suspected that the animal may have been mistaken for a civet cat and called off the search. However, the earlier alert was validated hours later when a leopard was found inside a house in the locality around 11.30 am.

Residents said that the animal, possibly disturbed by traffic and human activity, may have moved across rooftops while trying to find a safe spot.

Troops of monkeys reportedly raised alarm calls from early morning, but the signs went largely unnoticed. Even after the leopard entered the house, monkeys in neighbouring buildings continued to shriek.

Forest officials suspect the leopard may have strayed from the Chamundi Hill region, where sightings have been reported in recent months, particularly around Tavarekatte and Lalithadripura. CCTV footage from nearby farms and estates has earlier shown leopards frequenting the area, often in search of water or prey such as stray dogs during the night.

Spotted 18 years ago

Siddarthanagar, a densely populated locality with little open space or vegetation, has rarely seen leopard movement.

The only known instance dates back about 18 years, when a leopard was spotted in Jockey Quarters. That operation turned violent, with the animal injuring a Forest staffer and a photographer during the capture. Barring that incident, the area has remained free of leopard sightings until now.