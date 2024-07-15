Monsoon Session of State Legislature begins

July 15, 2024

Bengaluru: The ten-day Monsoon Session of the State Legislature began here this morning, with the Opposition BJP-JD(S) combine all set to put the Government on the mat in respect of various alleged scams including MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDCL), which have been hitting the headlines of late.

Soon as the session began, KMVSTDCL Chairman and MLA Basanagouda Daddal, who had reportedly gone absconding after the ED (Enforcement Directorate), which intensified the investigation into the multi-crore KMVSTDCL scam arrested former Minister B. Nagendra three days ago, appeared at Vidhana Soudha to attend the session.

By attending the session, Daddal, the Congress MLA from Raichur Rural, seems to take refuge under a rule which prohibits Legislators, who are either booked in criminal cases or need to appear before an investigating agency, from being arrested until the end of a Legislature Session, it is learnt.

The Session began with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah making obituary references to the passing away of former Ministers Nagamma Keshavamurthy and M.P. Keshavamurthy, former Union Minister V. Sreenivasa Prasad, former MP Moodalagiriappa, former MLAs Vasu, Vasanth Bangera, Basanagouda Guranagouda Patil, Nagareddi Patil, Ramesh Kumar Pande and T.H. Shivashankarappa, actor Dwarakish, writer Kamala Hampana, actor – anchor Aparna and other dignitaries since the last Budget Session held in February.

Later, the Assembly paid tributes to the departed leaders and dignitaries by observing a one-minute silence as a mark of respect to them.

Thereafter, the House began its proceedings, when the Opposition BJP-JD(S) members raised the scams of the Government and tried to create ruckus in the Assembly, when Speaker U.T. Khader, whose appeal to maintain calm and allow discussions on issues, went in vain, adjourned the session to afternoon, it is learnt.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Union Minister Pradeep Kumar Jain watched the Assembly proceedings today, sitting in the Gallery.

The ten-day Legislature Session ends on July 26.