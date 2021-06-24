‘Moral turpitude’: IPS Officer Roopa tweets
June 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after Mysuru Regional Commissioner (RC) Dr. G.C. Prakash submitting a re-port that the swimming pool that has been constructed at the official residence of Mysuru Deputy Commissioner during the tenure of DC Rohini Sindhuri was of no public interest, IPS Officer D. Roopa has termed construction of a pool at a time when the country is facing a health crisis, as “moral turpitude.”

“Basically, when a country is going through crisis of health and finance, she could have stopped the work. Going ahead with swimming pool work shows moral turpitude,” Roopa, Managing Director, Karnataka Handicrafts Corporation, tweeted. “Permission not sought for the construction is secondary issue but the construction could have been postponed,” Roopa tweeted. 

Dr. Prakash’s report on the pool construction was leaked to media on June 22 where he had stated that the swimming pool and the gymnasium built inside ‘Jala Sannidhi’ does not have any public interest and has neither been approved by the Heritage Committee nor the Public Works Department. 

