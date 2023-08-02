More BSNL towers needed in Kodagu with power backup: MP

August 2, 2023

Pratap Simha meets Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; takes many proposals for Mysuru-Kodagu

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has urged Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw to approve the installation of new BSNL towers in Kodagu to improve the communication network.

Additionally, he has requested various-sized battery sets for BSNL towers in the hilly district to ensure uninterrupted services for the subscribers. During a meeting with the Minister in New Delhi, the MP underlined the need for improving BSNL services in Kodagu and pointed out that the mobile coverage in the area is currently inadequate due to its hilly terrain, necessitating the installation of more mobile towers to extend coverage to remote villages.

Given the frequent power failures in the region, particularly during the monsoon season, Simha highlighted the necessity for various-sized battery sets to maintain seamless services for a large number of subscribers. In his letter to the Minister, he stressed the importance of a well-planned and professionally executed power backup mechanism to facilitate online learning and professions.

The MP stated that he has received numerous complaints from BSNL subscribers in remote areas, expressing their desire for improved service quality and reduced downtime during power outages. He requested the Minister to issue directives to BSNL authorities for expediting the installation of new mobile towers and the procurement of necessary battery sets to efficiently handle any contingencies, ensuring that subscribers do not face any inconvenience.

Extension of trains

The MP has urged the Minister to enhance travel options for residents and promote tourism and pilgrimage activities between Mysuru and Rameswaram. He has urged the Minister to introduce the Mysuru-Rameswaram weekly train by utilising the idle rake of the Mysuru-Varanasi Express.

To provide direct rail connectivity to Karwar and benefit the districts of Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hassan, the MP suggested extending Train No. 16585/86 from Mangaluru Central to Karwar.

Another proposal recommends examining the operational feasibility of extending Train Nos. 11301/02 CST Mumbai-KSR Bengaluru City Udyan Expresses to and from Mysuru. By doing so, the long-pending demand for daily direct train connectivity between Mysuru and Mumbai can be fulfilled, the MP said.

Simha urged the Minister to rename the 12609/10 Mysuru-MGR Chennai Superfast Express as “Nandi Express” to honour the historical significance of the narrow-gauge era where there was a popular train by name Nandi Express. This change would resonate with the sentiments of the local constituents and reconnect them with the glorious railway heritage.

Mysuru Junction-Ashokapuram additional track

With the completion of yard remodelling at Ashokapuram Railway Station, the MP has proposed the construction of an additional railway track between Mysuru Junction and Ashokapuram. This approximately 5-kilometre track would further enhance train traffic and provide more efficient connectivity to Mysuru city.

To address electromagnetic interference on the Mysore Airport radar signals caused by the close proximity of the railway line to the airport runway, the MP has recommended realigning the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar railway line near the Airport. This would ensure the safe operations of both the railway line and the Airport, he added.

In addition, Simha has urged the extension of T.No.14805/06 Yesvantpur-Barmer-Yesvantpur Weekly A/C Express to Mysuru to capitalise on the tourism potential. This extension would offer fast and convenient rail connectivity to important places along the route and attract passengers from Rajasthan and other regions, he added.