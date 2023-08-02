KSRTC’s 62nd Foundation Day: Sweets distributed at bus stands in city

August 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 62nd Foundation Day of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was celebrated at KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand on Mother Teresa Road (formerly Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road) in city yesterday morning.

Acting Divisional Controller of KSRTC Mysuru Division T. C. Marigowda, who retired from services on July 31, inaugurated the celebration by performing puja to the buses decorated for the occasion. Sweets were also distributed among the staff and passengers at the bus stand.

Marigowda also recalled the history of Transport Corporation that has ensured livelihood of several lakhs of its employees till date.

KSRTC Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO) C. Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Labour Welfare Officers and other Officers were present.

In a similar celebration, KSRTC staff led by T. M. Doddegowda Traffic Controller at KSRTC City Bus Stand (CBS) on New Sayyaji Rao Road, distributed sweets to staff and passengers at the bus stand.

Brief history: It may be mentioned that, Mysore State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) which came into being on Aug. 1, 1961, was rechristened as KSRTC in the later years. Prior to that, Mysore Government Road Transport Department (MGRTD) was started by then Mysore Government headquartered in Bangalore (now Bengaluru) on Sept. 12, 1948 to provide transportation service to the people, with a fleet of 120 buses. Later in the year, 1961, MGRTD became MSRTC as per CIRT Act 1951.