New MCC Commissioner for ‘Flex Free’ City

August 2, 2023

Shares plans to improve coffers by streamlining revenue generation mechanism

Mysore/Mysuru: Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff has plans to make Mysuru free from flex boards that are otherwise marring the beauty of the heritage city.

MCC Commissioner Shariff was speaking to the representatives of Mysore District Journalist Association (MDJA), when the latter called on him here yesterday.

Shariff said “Mysuru being a Cultural Capital, it is essential to see that the tradition, culture, natural environs and cleanliness do not suffer a jolt. Hence, we are responsible towards implementing the law effectively to make the city flex and plastic free.”

“The drive to evict footpath vendors will continue to facilitate easy movement of pedestrians, along with the conservation of heritage structures, management, collection of various taxes, financial resources and spend on basic amenities on priority,” Shariff said .

There are also several plans to streamline the functioning of MCC Officers and staff to provide better services to the people besides giving impetus to solve the issues related to drinking water, underground drainage (UGD), park, street lights among other basic infrastructural facilities. Honest efforts will be made to provide better services to the people, MCC Commissioner Shariff assured.

Journalists health fund

President of MDJA S.T. Ravikumar felicitated MCC Commissioner Shariff for taking the charge of office recently and apprised the latter about the allocation of Rs. 50 lakh (a hike from previous Rs. 25 lakh) under Arogya Suraksha Nidhi for journalists and their family members in the recent MCC budget.

Similar benefit is being extended to the fraternity at Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Corporations and other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State.

Ravikumar also reminded the Commissioner that the similar request had been made to his predecessor (G. Lakshmikantha Reddy) and Mayor Shivakumar a fortnight ago.

MCC Commissioner Shariff, who responded positively to MDJA request said that he will discuss the matter with the Officers concerned and decide over introducing a policy for the journalists, so that the journalists and their families can utilise the benefit for permanent, after taking all the Corporators into confidence at the Council.