More on MCC property tax 2021-22

April 20, 2021

Sir,

Apropos the letter by P.S. Chandranna in SOM dated Apr.16, I would like to mention the following aspects to enlighten Mysuru citizens:

There appears to be no defect in the software for computation of tax. But it appears to have been developed to increase tax far beyond 15%. Perhaps this percentage is only for public consumption. Tax on land surrounding the building introduced through leaving adequate land around the house is to be encouraged for environmental factor. It need not be a source of revenue to MCC. Increase in Sub-Registrar’s guideline values which is linked to property tax cannot be easily understood by property owner. New tax rate structure is on the new guideline value. New garden cess of Rs.500.

As a cumulative effect, each property owner has to pay more than 30 to 50% as known to me.

This apart the increase of tax rates for vacant site owners will be manifold.

The tax administration is an important task of any government and civic bodies. It should be the aim of Government to generate income by not only increasing the rates moderately but also by efficient tax collection. Increasing tax rates will only affect prompt payers and defaulters are not affected.

It is not fair to levy additional cess for garden which should be from out of general resources. We are already paying 26% cesses. It is also not proper to collect more taxes through new names.

In the absence of manual of taxes with illustrations tax-payers are in the dark. We hope our elected representatives address this issue and help citizens to get relief from huge tax increase.

– M.R. Rangarajan, Gokulam, 16.4.2021

