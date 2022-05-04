Plea to trim tree branches

May 4, 2022

Sir,

The branches of trees (both in the middle and along the sides of the road) are protruding to the roads, especially on the full stretch of Vishwamanava Double road and all around the Ring Road causing trouble to the daily two-wheeler and four-wheeler commuters.

These branches of trees protruding to the roads are resulting in injuries and minor road accidents for those who try to avoid these branches while on the move. Also, scratches and dents are happening for four-wheelers by these tree branches unnecessarily.

On behalf of the commuters, I request the department/s and official/s concerned to look into the issue and take appropriate action immediately in trimming these branches of trees protruding to the roads in city limits.

– Mahadeva Shankara, Mysuru, 3.5.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]