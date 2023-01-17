‘Mother India a binding force; Nation comes first’

January 17, 2023

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at valedictory of 26th National Youth Festival, Dharwad

Dharwad: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called upon youths to keep Mother India as the binding force in all their activities, thoughts, actions and outlook.

“We are a diverse culture and we have people belonging to different religions and ethnicities who speak many languages. But Mother India is the binding force and no one can threaten us. Unity in diversity was the biggest strength of the country,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 26th National Youth Festival at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Dharwad yesterday.

“Our lives must revolve around the nation and whatever might be our ideology and beliefs, nation comes first always,” he added.

He said that the State Government had embarked on an ambitious scheme named after Swami Vivekananda through which it wanted to generate employment to five lakh youth by providing a market to local products with rural Youth Associations.

Bommai said that it was not the time to sacrifice one’s life for the nation but it was the time to dedicate one’s life for the progress of the nation.

“Time will wait for none and so also the nation. We need to develop our efficiency and capabilities. And if we don’t achieve anything during our youth, then nothing much can be achieved in future. And if we have to reach our goal, then it requires continuous efforts,” he said.

He referred to the example of mountaineer Tenzing Norgay who climbed Mount Everest at the age of 42 years. Tenzing had begun the preparation when he was just ten years and his efforts from that age helped him achieve the glory, the CM said.

He said that the youth were the assets of the country and because of their contribution, the country had been able to achieve many milestones.

He also listed out various schemes introduced and steps taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating the progress of the country.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, major programmes have been launched to facilitate comprehensive development of youth and similarly, the State Government too has come up with a youth policy along with the Vivekananda Scheme. Under the youth policy, priority has been given to education, sports, culture and personality development,” Bommai said.

Elaborating on the significance of sports in life, he said: “Life is also a sport. You have to play cautiously to avoid defeat and aggressively to win.”

Congratulating all for the successful conduct of the festival, he said that although the youth who participated in the festival were from different cultures and lifestyles, they had equal love and affection towards Mother India and that had united them all.

Earlier, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, delivering the valedictory address, called on the youth of the nation to contribute towards the nation’s comprehensive progress and take the country to new heights.

He said that the active and enthusiastic participation of the youth from across the country reflected the unity in diversity of the country.

“Ancient Indian culture believes in the principle of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbkam’ and on the same principle, the country was progressing further”, he said.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said that the youth were the strength of the country. He said that the youth summit conducted during the festival had been a successful initiative and the Government would extend it to colleges in all States.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Ministers Halappa Achar and K.C. Narayana Gowda and others were present.